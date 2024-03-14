Israel plans to place the Palestinians on ‘humanitarian islands’ ahead of invasion of Rafah

The Israeli occupation army announced that it intends to direct a large portion of the 1.4 million displaced Palestinians living in the southern Gaza town of Rafah towards “humanitarian islands” in the centre of the Strip before its expected ground assault on the area.

Israeli army spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said that transferring those in Rafah to the designated areas, which he said would be done in coordination with international actors, was a major part of the army’s preparations for the expected invasion of Rafah. Israel says Hamas maintains four battalions in Rafah that it wants to destroy.

Hagari added: “We need to make sure that 1.4 million people or at least a significant amount of the 1.4 million will move. Where? To humanitarian islands that we will create with the international community.”

He stressed that these islands would provide temporary housing, food, water and other necessities for the evacuated Palestinians.

He did not mention when Rafah would be evacuated nor when the attack on the city would begin, explaining that Israel wants the timing to be appropriate from an operational standpoint and for it to be coordinated with Egypt, which said it does not want an influx of displaced Palestinians crossing its borders.

Rafah has grown in recent months as Palestinians in Gaza fled fighting from almost every corner of the enclave and tents cover the town.

The fate of the citizens in Rafah has become a source of great concern to Israel’s allies, including the US and humanitarian organisations, which believe that an attack on the area would lead to a disaster.

Rafah is also the main entry point for much-needed aid into Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the attack on Rafah is crucial to achieving Israel’s declared goal of destroying Hamas.

At the beginning of the war, Israel directed evacuees to a patch of undeveloped land along Gaza’s Mediterranean coast that it designated as a safe zone, but aid groups said there were no real plans to receive large numbers of displaced people there. Moreover, Israel has also targeted the area in its air strikes, killing scores of Palestinians, including children.

