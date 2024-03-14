Profit over people: A symbolic gesture for peace at the Oscars

In the glamorous world of Hollywood, where glitter and gold often speak louder than words, a small but significant symbol made its appearance at the latest Academy Awards ceremony, otherwise known as the Oscars. A red pin, a symbol of solidarity with the Artists4Ceasefire movement, was worn by a number of celebrities in a bid to show their support for a ceasefire amid the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

At the heart of the movement is an open letter addressed to US President Joe Biden and Congress and signed by the participating artists urging the American leadership to advocate for an immediate de-escalation and ceasefire in the region. The goal is clear: “To honour all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages.”

However, despite the gravity of the letter and the cause it champions, the method of its delivery—at a high-profile event dominated by fashion and celebrity endorsements—raises questions about the depth of commitment behind the gesture.

The red pin, while a visible marker of support, was still small enough to ensure that it would not detract from the fashion statements and designer labels—many of whom have either voiced their support for or have financial ties with Israel—that are a hallmark of the Oscars. Significantly, this (perhaps unintentional) decision symbolises a broader dilemma of activism in the age of celebrity culture: the balance between making a statement and maintaining a relationship with the brands and industries that support artists’ lifestyles and careers. The understated nature of the pin, therefore, can be seen as a compromise, a way to show support without overshadowing the primary purpose of the event or the fashion on display.

Indeed, prior to this gesture, few celebrities had been vocal about Israel’s offensive on Gaza or engaged with the issue publicly. This lack of prior engagement raises questions about the sincerity of their support and whether the decision to wear the pin was driven more by a desire for positive public perception than by a deep commitment to the causes of peace and justice.

However, in a notable moment at the Academy Awards, Director Jonathan Glazer, whose film ‘The Zone of Interest’ is set in Auschwitz, used his acceptance speech as a platform to voice a poignant message on the war on Gaza.

He stressed: “We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people.” Interestingly, Glazer’s words appear to have resonated deeply with the audience, who erupted in applause.

A stark reminder of the ongoing conflict was palpably felt through a protest staged outside the ceremony, leading chants such as “While you’re watching, bombs are dropping.” In an attempt to shut down the Oscars, demonstrators gathered to challenge attendees and viewers and remind them of the ongoing war beyond the confines of the red carpet. The protest served as a stark contrast to the evening’s festivities, suggesting that a more profound act of solidarity, such as boycotting the event, could have made a stronger statement in support of peace and against the violence.

Most importantly, the presence of these activists underscored the juxtaposition between the entertainment industry’s spectacle and the harsh realities of global conflicts, pressing the celebrities and the industry at large to reflect on their roles and responsibilities in such violent times.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who has been one of the most vocal celebrities regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was seen expressing solidarity with the protestors outside the venue. He shouted, “The Palestinian protests shut down the Oscars tonight. Humanity wins!”, as he rushed down the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre.

The gestures of solidarity with the Artists4Ceasefire movement at the Oscars highlight the complexities of navigating celebrity activism. While these symbols and statements represent a step towards acknowledging global conflicts, they also underscore the necessity for actions that extend beyond the symbolic. The protest outside the Oscars draws attention to the urgency of this moment, reminding us that in the face of injustice, the choices made by those in the spotlight can either contribute to a deeper awareness and change or remain as fleeting moments of support.

As the entertainment world continues to grapple with its influence, the hope is that such gestures evolve into sustained engagement and advocacy for peace and humanitarian causes worldwide.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.