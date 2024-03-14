Spanish coalition urges gov’t to halt tech trade with Israel

The leftist Spanish coalition, Sumar, yesterday presented a parliamentary proposal to the government calling for the suspension of technological trade relations with Israel.

Sumar demanded an immediate suspension of sales and purchases of all products related to technology used in Israeli massacres against Palestinians.

This came in a press conference by Sumar MPs Gala Pin Ferrando and Tesh Sidi.

Sidi explained that Israel uses artificial intelligence in its attacks on Gaza. She added that the algorithm used by Israel in Palestine randomly targets children, women and infants, increasing the number of casualties.

Israel, she added, uses the Palestinian people as test material for artificial intelligence in its war on Gaza.

The MPs called for stopping trading technology with Israel, which is used in war.

Israel often uses wars on Gaza as a laboratory for arms it has recently manufactured. Weapons tested in each war Israel wages see a spike in global demand.

