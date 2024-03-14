TikTok CEO says ban on app will put 300,000 US jobs at risk TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has responded to Wednesday's vote on the proposed US TikTok ban, calling it ‘disappointing.’ In a video he recorded on TikTok, he called on TikTok users to continue sharing their stories with senators, and said banning TikTok will put 300,000 American jobs at risk. The US House of Representatives passed the Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act on Wednesday, voting 352 to 65 in favour of the proposed legislation banning TikTok. The bill will now be voted on by the Senate, and if approved, will then be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.