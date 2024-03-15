Israel opposition: Netanyahu losing Israel's best supporters in US

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid yesterday said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is causing Tel Aviv to lose its best supporters in the United States “one by one”, Anadolu agency reported.

This came after the US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer yesterday called on Israel to hold new elections, saying he believed Netanyahu had “lost his way” and was an obstacle to peace in the region.

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after October 7. The world has changed – radically – since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past,” said Schumer in a speech on the Senate floor. Responding to Schumer’s statements, Lapid said the call by the senior US politician and long-time supporter of Israel, for elections to replace Netanyahu is “proof that one by one [the premier] is losing Israel’s biggest supporters in the US.”

“What’s worse – he’s doing it on purpose,” Lapid said. “Netanyahu is causing significant damage to the national effort to win the war and maintain Israel’s security.”

US pressure on Israel is mounting to reduce civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip and increase the amount of humanitarian aid entering the besieged enclave. More than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, and over 73,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities in an Israeli onslaught launched in October last year.

