Protesters storm New York Times offices over anti-Gaza bias

March 15, 2024 at 2:10 pm

The New York Police Department (NYPD) intervene and take pro-Palestinian demonstrators into custody during the protest against the New York Times as pro-Palestinian demonstrators block the entrance to the Manhattan headquarters of The New York Times, in New York, United States on March 14, 2024. [Fatih Aktaş - Anadolu Agency]

Pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the building of the New York Times to protest the US newspaper’s bias towards Israel in the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

An Anadolu correspondent reported that protesters gathered in front of the newspaper’s building in the Manhattan area of New York City, wearing shirts that read “Freedom for Palestine” and chanting slogans and saying “consent for genocide is manufactured here”.

Nearly 100 protesters managed to enter the building’s lobby despite the tight security measures by the police. Some activists were subsequently arrested.

In January, the Intercept collected more than 1,000 articles from the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Los Angeles Times about Israel’s war on Gaza and tallied up the usages of certain key terms and the context in which they were used. The tallies reveal a gross imbalance in the way Israelis and pro-Israel figures are covered versus Palestinians and pro-Palestinian voices — with usages that favour Israeli narratives over Palestinian ones, it reported.

Watch: Activists block New York Times printing plant

