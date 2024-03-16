Palestinian flags banned at Pakistan Super League A video shows a man collecting Palestinian flags raised by fans attending a match in Pakistan. After removing two flags in the video, the fans begin chanting 'Palestine.' Social media users circulated the video, saying it was during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. According to a report by the Pakistani English-language newspaper Dawn on 21 February 2024, PSL fans were prohibited from entering Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore by security personnel for having Palestinian banners and flags during a match between home side Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.