'We ask Michael Gove to stop hiding behind his parliamentary privilege and produce that so we can challenge it legally’ Yasmin Adam from the Muslim Association of Britain criticises Michael Gove's recent announcement unveiling the definition of extremism, which names her organisation, among others. Adam articulates her disappointment and lack of surprise, citing both Gove's and the Conservative Party's historical approach towards Muslim communities as indicative of a broader agenda. Communities Secretary Michael Gove has named five groups, including the Muslim Association of Britain, which he said 'would be assessed against a new government definition of extremism,' expressing concerns about the 'Islamist orientation' of three of the organisations. The UK government announced on Thursday a revised strategy for 'tackling extremism, along with new guidelines for engagement aimed at preventing the endorsement of extremist views during interactions with the public.' Gove emphasised that 'the recent surge in extremism,' particularly in the aftermath of the Israeli war on Gaza, presents a significant risk to the UK.