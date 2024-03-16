Video depicts a young Gaza girl crying while holding saline for an injured relative A video depicts a Palestinian girl crying while holding a bottle of saline solution next to an injured man, who appears to be her father or relative, lying beside her. The girl attempts to wipe away her tears while transferring the bottle from one hand to another. This occurred amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, now in its fifth month. Since 7 October 2023, over 31,300 Palestinians have been killed and 73,100 others injured amidst widespread destruction and shortages of medical supplies and essentials.