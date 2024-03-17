Qatar’s emir, Belgian prime minister discuss developments in Gaza

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held talks Saturday with Belgium Prime Minister Alexander De Croo on developments in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The two leaders discussed “bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields of cooperation” at the Lusail Palace in Doha, according to the Qatari News Agency.

They also discussed “regional and international issues of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.”

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also received his Belgian counterpart and discussed developments in Gaza and bilateral relations.

The meeting “emphasized the need to accelerate the pace of humanitarian aid delivery to the strip without obstacles.”

De Croo later wrote on X: “I expressed Belgium’s appreciation for Qatar’s role in negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.”

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which 1,163 people were killed.

More than 31,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and 73,546 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

READ: Israeli delegation for cease-fire in Gaza expected to visit Qatar on Monday