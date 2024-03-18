40% surge in UK migration to Israel in 2024

London hosted its first Aliyah Fair in five years yesterday, with israel claiming a growing interest in Aliyah among British Jews.

The event was attended by Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom Tzipi Hotovely and delegates from the Jewish Agency. Attendees received information about immigration opportunities and assistance for integrating into Israel.

According to the Jerusalem Post, Sofer welcomed the attendees, remarking, “Following the outbreak of the ‘Swords of Iron’ war, we’ve seen an increase in interest in immigrating to Israel, and for the first time in five years, we are hosting this fair here in London. I was happy to meet many Jews wishing to immigrate to the State of Israel out of solidarity and the desire to express support for the country during the war.”

The minister also highlighted Israel’s commitment to assisting new immigrants, adding, “We are working to encourage immigration and absorb potential immigrants in the best way possible through programmes for learning Hebrew, rent assistance in the Negev and Galilee, job placement, and programmes for students.”

Israel says it has witnessed a 40 per cent rise of immigrant numbers from Britain since the start of 2024.

Under Israel’s “Law of Return” Jews and descendants of Jews have the right to move to Israel and obtain citizenship through a system known as making Aliyah as part of the occupation state’s efforts to increase its Jewish population. However, Palestinians who were forced out of their homes during the 1948 Nakba and since then are not given the same rights, with the vast majority not even able to enter Israel to visit their land, let alone receive citizenship.

