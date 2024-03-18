A Palestinian Christian's message on the lack of sympathy from the Christian world
A message from a Palestinian Christian underscores the historical coexistence of Christians, Muslims, and Jews in Palestine before the establishment of Israel. He expresses frustration that the Christian world does not stand in solidarity with Christian Palestinians. He also rejects the assumption that Palestinians are exclusively Muslim, and expresses sadness over the killing of his Muslim brothers and sisters.
