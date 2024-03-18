Egypt won’t allow forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said yesterday that Cairo will not allow the forced displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

Al-Sisi held talks with European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of an Egyptian-European summit in Cairo.

“Egypt rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians to its lands and will not allow it,” the Egyptian leader said in a presidential statement.

Al-Sisi also underlined the need for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has warned Israel of invading Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, on the Egyptian border, and called on the UN Security Council to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

It also condemned “in the strongest terms the Israeli forces’ continued attacks against defenceless Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip,” which “claimed the lives of more than 60 people during the past 24 hours.”

It also called on “Israel to stop its policies of collective punishment against the residents of the Gaza Strip, including the siege, starvation, indiscriminate targeting of civilians and the destruction of infrastructure.”

The ministry warned that the attack would be a grave violation of international law and international humanitarian law.

