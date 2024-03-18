Flying kites for Palestinian over Athens

Greek and Palestinian citizens prepare their kites for an event called “A kite for a free Palestine” to send a message of support to the Palestinian people in Athens, Greece on March 18, 2024. [Aggelos Barai – Anadolu Agency]

ATHENS, GREECE – MARCH 18: Greek and Palestinian citizens prepare their kites for an event called “A kite for a free Palestine” to send a message of support to the Palestinian people in Athens, Greece on March 18, 2024. As part of Clean Monday (Kathara Deftera), which marks the beginning of Lent, kites are traditionally flown every year in Greece, this time for the Palestinians. ( Aggelos Barai – Anadolu Agency )