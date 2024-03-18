Middle East Monitor
Flying kites for Palestinian over Athens

Scores of activists flew kites with the Palestinians flags over the Greek capital and called for a ceasefire in Gaza and rights for Palestinians as part of the 'A kite for a free Palestine' event.

March 18, 2024 at 7:07 pm

Greek and Palestinian citizens prepare their kites for an event called “A kite for a free Palestine” to send a message of support to the Palestinian people in Athens, Greece on March 18, 2024. [Aggelos Barai – Anadolu Agency]
ATHENS, GREECE – MARCH 18: Greek and Palestinian citizens prepare their kites for an event called “A kite for a free Palestine” to send a message of support to the Palestinian people in Athens, Greece on March 18, 2024. As part of Clean Monday (Kathara Deftera), which marks the beginning of Lent, kites are traditionally flown every year in Greece, this time for the Palestinians. ( Aggelos Barai – Anadolu Agency )

