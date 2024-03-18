Istanbul: Activists protest international companies supporting Israel

Activists in the Sisli area of Istanbul held a protest yesterday condemning international companies’ support for Israel.

A reporter for Anadolu reported that a group called Youth Activists held a protest in front of a shopping centre in the Sisli area, where they called on businesses to “join the global boycott.”

The activists carried a coffin on their shoulders, symbolising “the burial of humanity that perished under the rubble of Gaza,” as they described.

They also denounced the continued support of some international companies for Israel despite its ongoing killing of women, children and civilians in Gaza.

International boycotts have had an impact on the global sales of multinational companies which are seen to be complicit in Israel’s genocide in Gaza, they include McDonald’s and Starbucks, both of whom have announced the negative impact of Israel’s ongoing aggression.

