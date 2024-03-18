MSF warns of 'systematic destruction' of health services in Gaza

The Secretary-General of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said they have been witnessing the “systematic destruction” of health services in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023.

Talking to Anadolu on the latest situation in Gaza under Israel’s brutal bombing campaign, Christopher Lockyear said: “There is a catastrophe across Gaza. We are particularly concerned about the situation in the north of Gaza, where we have almost no access.”

He added that MSF is “incredibly worried” about what will happen if Israel launches a ground attack on Rafah in the south of Gaza, where 1.5 million people are currently taking refuge.

The bombing campaign has brought with it the “systematic destruction” of health services in the Gaza Strip, he explained, emphasising that medical teams have been compelled to shift between hospitals due to evacuations.

Highlighting the challenging nature of treating patients with injuries that necessitate “high-quality medical care,” he said: “It is extremely difficult, even impossible, to provide this level of care to patients in Gaza right now.”

“We genuinely seek access to provide treatment and support to the people in the northern region of Gaza,” he added.

“Aerial aid and the construction of a temporary port will not solve the situation in Gaza,” Lockyear explained, adding that he was worried that the images of airdrops of aid distract from the situation on the ground, and emphasising the need for a political solution.

“Healthcare workers must not endure intimidation or fear of indiscriminate bombing before they can deliver healthcare and humanitarian aid,” he stated.

For meaningful humanitarian assistance in Gaza, “we require far more access, resources, and security,” he added.

“We fear that hunger is being used as a weapon of war with this blockade. Our staff members report starvation and malnutrition affecting them and their families.”