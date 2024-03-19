Iconic French Catholic priest says Muslims paid the price of what Christians did to the Jews A video circulates online from a 1993 interview with French Catholic priest and an iconic member of the French Resistance during World War II, Abbe Pierre, saying it was Catholic Christians who committed the Holocaust then gave Palestine to the Jews because they were ashamed of what they did. A staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, Abbe Pierre said Christians made the Muslims who did nothing to the Jews, pay the price of Hitler’s actions. ‘Not a single Muslim had participated in the Holocaust, nor had any responsibility. And we deceived the Palestinians,’ he said. ‘We lied to them.’