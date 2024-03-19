UNICEF director says children in Gaza face lifelong challenges and painful deaths due to malnutrition Catherine Russell, Executive Director of UNICEF, says children suffering starvation in Gaza will be stunted for life if they survive, including their cognitive ability which will be impacted as well. UNICEF says 31% of children under the age of two are suffering from acute malnutrition in northern Gaza. Russell describes the harrowing scenes in hospital wards where babies lack the energy to even cry due to severe malnutrition, highlighting the urgent need for therapeutic feeding interventions to save lives. Despite efforts, Russell acknowledges the grim reality that many children may not survive the ordeal, underscoring the devastating impact of malnutrition on Gaza's youngest population as Israel continues to block aid into the besieged strip.