Haniyeh: Israel seeks to sabotage truce talks by targeting Gaza police

Israel targeted police officers and members of government agencies in the Gaza Strip in an effort to sabotage the truce negotiations in Qatar, the head of the Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, said yesterday.

“What the occupation forces are doing in Al-Shifa Medical Complex confirms that this enemy is fighting the return of life to the Gaza Strip and is seeking to destroy all components of human life,” he said.

“The occupation’s targeting of police officers and government agencies in the enclave depicts its attempt to spread chaos and perpetuate blood shedding in Gaza. It also reflects the occupation leaders’ attempts to sabotage the negotiations taking place in Doha.”

He stressed that “This will not succeed in achieving Israel’s criminal plan, and Hamas will remain committed to the rights of our people and their clear demands to stop the aggression, withdraw the army and return the displaced.”

Talks are currently taking place in the Qatari capital for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

On Monday, Brigadier General Fayeq Al-Mabhouh, the head of police operations in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. While Nuseirat Police Director, Mahmoud Al-Bayoumi, was killed yesterday after his vehicle was targeted by Israeli occupation forces.

The occupation army and the Shin Bet claimed that Al-Mabhouh was a security leader in Hamas, responsible for the internal security operations department, as well as Hamas systems in routine and combat operations.

