Top Palestinian police officer killed by Israel at Al-Shifa Hospital

A senior Palestinian police officer was killed by Israeli forces in the northern Gaza Strip yesterday, the Government Media Office said, Anadolu reported.

In a statement, the media office said Brigadier General Fayeq Al-Mabhouh, the head of police operations in Gaza, was killed in an Israeli raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

According to the statement, Al-Mabhouh was responsible for coordinating the entry of humanitarian aid with Palestinian tribes and UNRWA into the northern Gaza Strip.

“This crime shows that Israel is seeking to spread chaos in Gaza and prevent the arrival of humanitarian aid to hundreds of thousands of hungry people in northern Gaza,” it added.

The Israeli army, for its part, claimed that it killed the head of Hamas’ Internal Security Service.

The military said in a statement that it received intelligence from its internal security services, Shin Bet, and the Military Intelligence about the presence of several Hamas leaders in Al-Shifa Hospital.

Early yesterday, the Israeli army announced that its forces stormed the hospital, where 30,000 displaced people had taken refuge along with patients, medical staff and their families.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, around 80 Palestinians were detained during the raid.

Read: Jailed Palestinian leader, Marwan Barghouti beaten by guards