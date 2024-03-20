Middle East Monitor
Israel kills key individual responsible for safe distribution of aid in Gaza

Israeli forces targeted and killed a man called Faiq al-Mabhouh, a Hamas security official who played a critical role over the last few weeks in making sure aid convoys could pass through Gaza safely and unhindered. Al-Mabhouh was among tens of people killed by Israeli forces since it began its raid on Al-Shifa medical complex in the early hours of Monday. At least 50 people have been killed in the ongoing raid on Gaza’s largest health facility. With Israel using starvation as a weapon of war and continually blocking aid from entering the Gaza Strip, killing personnel responsible for the safe distribution of aid through the besieged strip will further exacerbate the ongoing famine.

March 20, 2024 at 4:23 pm

