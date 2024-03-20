Israel’s top attorney orders closure of 4 companies over alleged ties to Islamic Movement

Israel’s Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara, yesterday issued instructions to dismantle four companies over their alleged ties to the Islamic Movement in Israel, which was banned in 2015, Anadolu reported.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster, Baharav-Miara issued the instructions after Defence Minister Yoav Galant said the Islamic Movement is a “terrorist organisation,” which aims to “spread terrorism by economic means.”

It explained that the government has asked the central courts in the cities of Beersheba and Haifa to issue orders to dismantle the Negev Company for Land and Human Beings, Al-Balagh Media company, Haifa Zahrat Al-Carmel company and Al-Resala for Spreading Knowledge.

“The courts have accepted the requests and ordered the companies to be dissolved,” it added.

The top attorney’s office said requests to dismantle additional companies due to their ties to the Islamic Movement will be issued in the future.

In November 2015, the Israeli government labelled the Islamic Movement a “terrorist group”, banning it and closing 20 of its institutions. The Islamic Movement denies any connection to terrorism and accuses Israel of adopting racist policies and enacting racist legislation against opponents.

Israel: Far-right ministers threaten to withdraw from government