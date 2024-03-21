Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Palestinian prisoner Emad El-Shaer released after 11 years in prison

March 21, 2024 at 11:14 am

Palestinian Emad Al-Shaer met his 11-year-old son Rida face-to-face for the first time after being release from detention by Israel on 20 March 2024. [@Silwanic1/Twitter/X]

Palestinian Emad Al-Shaer met his 11-year-old son Rida face-to-face for the first time after being release from detention by Israel on 20 March 2024. [@Silwanic1/Twitter/X]

Israeli authorities yesterday released Imad Al-Shaer, a 32-year-old Palestinian from Jerusalem, who served 11 years in the occupation’s jails.

The occupation deported Al-Shaer from Jerusalem for three days and ordered him to pay bail to comply with the conditions of his release.

The 32-year-old was released from Nafha Prison, and immediately transferred to the Moskobiya Detention Centre in West Jerusalem, and later released on the condition of deportation from Jerusalem.

The Jerusalemite was arrested in 2013 while his wife was pregnant with their first child. Rida met his father for the first time yesterday, without a glass screen in a visitation hall in prison.

READ: UN chief says nothing justifies collective punishment of Palestinians in Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending