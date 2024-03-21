Palestinian prisoner Emad El-Shaer released after 11 years in prison

Israeli authorities yesterday released Imad Al-Shaer, a 32-year-old Palestinian from Jerusalem, who served 11 years in the occupation’s jails.

The occupation deported Al-Shaer from Jerusalem for three days and ordered him to pay bail to comply with the conditions of his release.

The 32-year-old was released from Nafha Prison, and immediately transferred to the Moskobiya Detention Centre in West Jerusalem, and later released on the condition of deportation from Jerusalem.

The Jerusalemite was arrested in 2013 while his wife was pregnant with their first child. Rida met his father for the first time yesterday, without a glass screen in a visitation hall in prison.

