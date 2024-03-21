Middle East Monitor
‘There can't be a military justification for the restriction on food and humanitarian aid from flowing’

The Head of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), David Miliband, insists that Israel must permit more aid into Gaza and urges Israeli officials to ease restrictions on the number of trucks entering. The former British Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs states that there cannot be a military justification for restricting food aid or imposing other obstacles that hinder the flow of humanitarian assistance.

March 21, 2024 at 1:50 pm

WATCH: ‘Israel is targeting anybody involved in organising and coordinating the arrival of aid into the north of Gaza’

