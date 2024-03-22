2bcm of Turkmen gas to be transported to Turkiye

Turkiye and Turkmenistan signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of natural gas and the partnerships in the field of hydrocarbons.

Within the scope of the cooperation, up to two billion cubic metres of Turkmen gas will be transported to Turkiye in the first stage, Ankara’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said in a statement.

Bayraktar added: “One of these alternatives is for Turkmen gas to come to Turkiye via swap via Iran. Another is for Turkmen gas to come to Turkiye via swap via Iran and Azerbaijan.

“Turkmen gas, which is essentially longer-lasting, more sustainable and has a larger capacity, will come to Turkiye through a pipeline passing through the Caspian. All of these are on the table, all of these are the issues we are talking about,” he said.

