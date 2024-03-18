Turkiye to become major gas producer in Europe by 2050

Turkiye is rapidly emerging as a natural gas producer in Europe, with its annual production projected to reach 13 billion cubic metres (bcm) by 2050, according to a report by the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

In the current year, the country’s natural gas production is anticipated to reach 1.6 bcm, driven by the commencement of the first phase of the Sakarya field, it said.

This field, discovered in the Black Sea in 2020, is expected to achieve peak production of 3.5 bcm, it noted.

“The second phase of development is poised to add 7.5 bcm at its peak and is expected to start production by the end of this decade, resulting in a combined total production of 11 bcm from the Sakarya field.”

With the expansion of the Sakarya field and recent discoveries in the South Akcakoca Sub Basin, Turkiye is on track to reach a production level of 20 bcm by 2040, the report said.

Throughout the projected period, it is anticipated that net natural gas imports into Turkiye are set to reach 55 bcm by 2050, according to the report.

The report also highlighted that over the long term, Turkiye is expected to reach a gas production of 13 bcm at an upstream capital investment of $8.7 billion, it said.

