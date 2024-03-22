China: Human tragedy in Gaza exceeds limits of fairness

China has declared that the humanitarian situation in Gaza has surpassed the principles of fairness and justice.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Lin Jian, said yesterday that Beijing was “heart-wrenched by the increasingly severe humanitarian disaster in Gaza.”

He added that civilians in Gaza are witnessing their homeland being “reduced to rubble, hospitals are frequently attacked, people are underfed and casualties are increasing every day. These scenes of human tragedy once and again cross the bottom line of human conscience and trample on the limits of fairness and justice.”

Nothing can justify the inaction of the international community.

Jian added: “The international community needs to act urgently, set the ceasefire as an overwhelming priority and humanitarian aid as a pressing moral responsibility, and hold a more broad-based, authoritative and effective international peace conference as early as possible.”

China, he explained, is ready to work to end the fighting and save lives, and implement the two-state solution.

On Tuesday, Jian called on “relevant members of the international community … to take substantive measures and make a great effort to this end.”

