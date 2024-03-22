Satellite images show 35% of Gaza's buildings destroyed, UN says

Satellite images analysed by the United Nations Satellite Centre show that 35 per cent of the Gaza Strip’s buildings have been destroyed or damaged in the Israeli aggression on the besieged enclave, Reuters reported.

In its assessment, the United Nations Satellite Centre, UNOSAT, used high-resolution satellite images collected on 29 February and compared them with images taken before and after the start of the latest conflict.

It found that 35 per cent of all buildings in the Gaza Strip or 88,868 structures had been damaged or destroyed.

Among these, it identified 31,198 structures as destroyed, 16,908 as severely damaged and 40,762 as moderately damaged.

This represents an increase of nearly 20,000 damaged structures compared to the previous assessment carried out based on images taken in January that showed 30 per cent of all buildings had been damaged or destroyed, UNOSAT said.

“The governorates of Khan Yunis and Gaza have experienced the most significant rise in damage, with Khan Yunis seeing 12,279 additional damaged structures and Gaza experiencing 2,010,” UNOSAT said.

