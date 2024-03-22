‘Food is piled up in trucks just a few kilometres away, while children in Gaza are starving.’ David Lammy, the UK Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, highlighted the ‘shocking’ findings of a recent UN report which indicates that famine in Gaza is imminent. ‘Half the population is expected to face catastrophic levels of hunger, the highest number of people ever recorded under this system,’ he said to the House of Commons on Tuesday. ‘But what distinguishes the horror in Gaza from what has come before is that this is not driven by drought or natural disaster, it is man-made.’