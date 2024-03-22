Hamas slams world’s ‘shameful silence’ on Israel’s attacks on Shifa Hospital

Hamas yesterday condemned the international community’s “shameful silence” regarding the Israeli raids on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza and the crimes committed against those trapped inside.

In a statement, Hamas said the international community and the United Nations have “disgracefully and morally failed” to stop the Israeli killing machine and to pressure Washington to stop its partnership and weapons deliveries to the Israeli occupation.

It called on Arab countries to “take urgent action to stop the genocide and the systematic destruction of facilities in the Gaza Strip, and for greater solidarity and support with the besieged people who have been subjected to heinous crimes,” for about six months straight.

The Israeli army has been bombing and shooting inside and in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City since Monday.

It has since ordered the facility be completely vacated in order to demolish it.

This is not the first time the Israeli army has attacked Al-Shifa Complex. In November, the army stormed the medical complex, killing dozens and wounding more and arrested a number of medical staff, patients and displaced persons, stealing dead bodies from within the hospital grounds and exhuming graves of those buried within its courtyards.

