Saudi Arabia prevented US using its territories strike Houthis, official says

Saudi Arabia has put measures to limit the American forces’ use of its lands and airspace to strike the Houthis in Yemen, a US defence official said, Sky News Arabia reported.

The official was quoted as saying some of these measures included “allowing American fighter planes to refuel only at military airbases in the kingdom,” and “preventing the Americans from using their missile defence systems present in Saudi Arabia against the Houthis.”

Saudi Arabia did not comment on the remarks. However, since the beginning of escalations in the Red Sea, Riyadh has refused to join the US-led coalition against the Houthis.

Furthermore, the US defence official announced that Washington has strengthened its missile defences in Socotra, in anticipation of the Houthis attacking American bases in the region.

“These measures aim to intercept long-range missiles that the Houthis may launch,” in parallel with the continuation of Houthis’ attacks on Israeli, American and British ships.

In November, Yemen’s Houthis started attacking Israel-linked vessels in response to the war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In January, tension in the Red Sea increased after the US and the UK started striking Houthi sites in Yemen, prompting the group to include American and British ships in their targets.

Saudi and the Houthis were holding talks in 2023 to end the conflict between them, which started in 2015. Many fear Saudi’s involvement in a US campaign on the group could unearth old wounds and reignite the war.