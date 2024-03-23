2 Hezbollah drones fall in northern Israel: Report

Two Hezbollah drones fell down in the Galilee Panhandle area in northern Israel, Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation reported Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Two Hezbollah drones fell near Kfar Blum in northern Israel where a fire broke out at the place,” it said without providing any further details.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported: “Sirens sounded in northern Israel following aircraft infiltration from Lebanon.”

“The Regional Council of the Upper Galilee reported that the emergency team in Kfar Blum extinguished the fire that broke out following the attack,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese group Hezbollah announced that it had launched an air attack with two drones on two Iron Dome platforms at the Israeli site of Kfar Blum.

The group said in a statement that the attack “accurately hit the targets.”

In separate statements, the group announced that the Ramim barracks and the spy equipment at the radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms had been “targeted with artillery shells and were directly hit.”

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that Wadi Saluki in southern Lebanon was targeted by Israeli artillery shells.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

