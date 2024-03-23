3 more journalists killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza

Another three Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 136 since 7 October 2023, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the media office identified the slain journalists as Muhammad Al-Rifi, Abdul Rahman Saima, and Mahmoud Imad Issa.

In an earlier statement, the office said “Israel deliberately killed journalists in Gaza in order to silence the voice of Palestinians, to hide the facts, and to prevent information from reaching the regional and international public.”

The Israeli war has pushed most of the territory’s population into internal displacement, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which, in an interim ruling in January, ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

