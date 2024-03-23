Middle East Monitor
3 more journalists killed in Israel's attacks on Gaza

March 23, 2024 at 11:51 am

Relatives, loved ones and colleagues of Al-Aqsa TV anchor and journalist Mohammed Salamah, who was killed in an Israeli army attack on a house, attend his funeral ceremony held in front of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah of Gaza on March 06, 2024 [Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

Another three Palestinian journalists were killed in fresh Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip on Saturday, bringing the death toll to 136 since 7 October 2023, Anadolu Agency reports.

A statement by the media office identified the slain journalists as Muhammad Al-Rifi, Abdul Rahman Saima, and Mahmoud Imad Issa.

In an earlier statement, the office said “Israel deliberately killed journalists in Gaza in order to silence the voice of Palestinians, to hide the facts, and to prevent information from reaching the regional and international public.”

The Israeli war has pushed most of the territory’s population into internal displacement, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which, in an interim ruling in January, ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

