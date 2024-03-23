‘I'm an Israeli, and I'm telling you, your money is funding fascism, apartheid’ A pro-Palestine Israeli woman disrupted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ speech at the Leipzig Book Fair because of his support for Israel in its military offensive against the Gaza Strip. Germany has arguably been Israel’s most uncritical ally and Israel’s second largest supporter after the US, devoting itself to backing the occupying state no matter what. At the beginning of the war, Germany pushed through an unparalleled number of arms export permits, ten times as many as the year before, to be used in the war of annihilation against Gaza.