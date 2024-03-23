Netanyahu: 'I told Blinken we cannot defeat Hamas without engaging in a ground operation, and we hope US support' Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that they could not defeat Hamas without engaging in a ground operation, expressing his hope to get the United States' support on it. He asserted that he thanked him for the US support during five months of the 'war against Hamas', mentioning this during a meeting with him. Netanyahu also mentioned that they discussed the need to evacuate the civilian population from the war zones and to deliver humanitarian aid. This comes amid the fifth month of the Israeli war on Gaza, where Israel has killed over 32.000 Palestinians and injured over 74.000 Palestinians. Additionally, over 85% of the population has been displaced amidst acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.