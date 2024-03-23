‘Russia will pay the price for supporting Israel's enemies. Israeli weapons should find their way to the Ukrainian Army' Amir Weitmann, the head of the libertarian caucus in Israel's ruling Likud Party, promised that the 'Russians would pay for supporting the enemies of Israel' and that 'Russia is supporting Nazi people who want to commit genocide on the Jews in Israel' in an interview with Russia Today. Later, in an interview with the Kyiv Post, he suggested that Israelis would ensure Ukraine's victory in the war against Russia, allowing Israeli weapons to find their way to the Ukrainian Army after 'finding their own business.' He proposed that Israel become part of the Western Coalition to facilitate this. He emphasised that Russia would pay for its policies in Ukraine and the Middle East, just as their soldiers are being killed by Western weapons.