BBC reports that at least 20,000 children have been orphaned by the Israeli war in Gaza

BBC Senior International Correspondent Orla Guerin reports that at least 20,000 children have been orphaned by the Israeli war in Gaza as of the end of February, according to their reliable, independent Palestinian human rights organisation operating in Gaza. Guerin notes that the actual figure may be higher due to the challenges and risks faced by their field workers in collecting data in Gaza.

March 24, 2024 at 6:57 pm

