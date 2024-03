'The person who's in charge of operations on the ground in Gaza for UNRWA is about a 20-year US Army veteran' United States Senator Chris Van Hollen states that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims that UNRWA is a proxy for Hamas are 'just flat-out lies.' He further explains that Netanyahu has wanted to get rid of UNRWA since at least 2017. Hollen points out that the individual overseeing operations on the ground in Gaza for UNRWA is a 20-year US Army veteran, indicating that such an assertion is unfounded.