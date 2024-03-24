The UN Secretary-General calls for a new ceasefire from Rafah Crossing in Egypt UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a renewed plea for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza from Rafah Crossing in Egypt. He stated that his visit during Ramadan aimed to shed light on the hardship and suffering of Palestinians in Gaza. Guterres emphasised that Palestinians are not alone, and people worldwide are expressing outrage at the atrocities they are witnessing in real time.