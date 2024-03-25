Houthis demand oil exports to Europe and Washington be cut by half

The Houthis in Yemen demanded yesterday that oil exports to the US and Europe should be reduced by half. The movement said that this step would “prompt an end” to the ongoing Israeli war against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The comment was made by a member of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, during a televised interview on Al-Masirah. “The Arabs have many cards in their hands [to stop the Israeli offensive], said Al-Houthi. “If they wanted to play them, they would do so, and this would have major consequences.”

He called on the Arab and Islamic regimes to reduce the export of petroleum derivatives to the US and Europe by 50 per cent. “This will have repercussions [leading to ending the war].”

A draft resolution was submitted to the UN Security Council by Algeria on 21 February. It called for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza for humanitarian reasons and received the support of 13 out of 15 members. The US used its veto against the resolution, while the UK abstained from voting. That was the third time that the US had used its veto in the UN Security Council for the benefit of the occupation state since the start of the Israeli offensive in October.

Acting in “solidarity with Gaza,” the Houthis have been targeting Israel-linked merchant ships in the Red Sea for months using missiles and drones.

