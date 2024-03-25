Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

‘I don’t know why my representatives are wearing IDF uniforms in Congress’

In a video circulating online from an interview with The Chris Cuomo Project in February, Egyptian-American comedian and TV presenter Bassem Youssef questions who US politicians are loyal to after US representatives wore Israeli military uniforms in Congress. US Representative for Florida Brian Mast arrived on Capitol Hill last year wearing his military uniform from his service in the Israeli military.

March 25, 2024 at 2:49 pm

READ: US threatens to cut funding to Palestinian Authority if it obtains UN recognition, supports ICC case against Israel

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending