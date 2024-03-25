‘I don’t know why my representatives are wearing IDF uniforms in Congress’
In a video circulating online from an interview with The Chris Cuomo Project in February, Egyptian-American comedian and TV presenter Bassem Youssef questions who US politicians are loyal to after US representatives wore Israeli military uniforms in Congress. US Representative for Florida Brian Mast arrived on Capitol Hill last year wearing his military uniform from his service in the Israeli military.
March 25, 2024 at 2:49 pm