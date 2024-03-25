‘I don't think they should surrender. I think that they're fighting for their land.’ Jackson Hinkle, an American political commentator and host, says he doesn’t think Hamas should surrender because they’re ‘fighting for their land’ when questioned on the James Whale Unleashed show. ‘The people in Palestine have been persecuted, killed, genocided, and had their land stolen from them for decades upon decades. And now the moment that they stick their neck out and fight to get what is truly theirs back, and put an end to the occupation, you're saying they need to put down their arms?’ he said to an incredulous pair of hosts who began asking him if believed the Holocaust happened. Israel has killed more than 32,000 people since the start of its bombing campaign on Gaza on 7 October. The majority of those have been women and children.