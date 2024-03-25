'If you gave Umrah's money to the people of Gaza, it would be hundreds of times more rewarding than going for Umrah' Social media users shared a Fatwa from the Grand Mufti of Libya, Al-Sadiq Abd al-Rahman Ali al-Ghariani, stating that donating money to the people of Gaza would be far more rewarding than going for Umrah. The Grand Mufti, in office since 2012, emphasised the dire situation in Gaza, where people are starving, contrasting it with the significant amounts spent on Umrah trips. He urged individuals to consider the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and donate instead of undertaking Umrah journeys.