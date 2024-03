Jordanian doctor cries after family dies in Gaza At the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza, a Jordanian doctor, part of an international medical team, was brought to tears upon smelling musk from the bodies of the Salman family, whose home in Deir Al-Balah was bombed by Israeli forces. In Islam, the bodies of martyrs are believed to emanate a smell of musk, an indication and manifestation of the martyr’s high rank and honourable death.