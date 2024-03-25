Middle East Monitor
UN official says women in Gaza desperately need a ceasefire

March 25, 2024 at 1:21 pm

Palestinian triplets with their mother flee following the Israeli army's attacks on Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Gaza on March 21, 2024. [ Ashraf Amra - Anadolu Agency]

The UN Executive Director for Women’s Affairs, Sima Bahous, has stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza due to the suffering of women in Gaza.

“Women in #Gaza give birth without water,” explained Bahous on X. “They have no food, no tents, no toilets. They are living the unimaginable. What women in Gaza need right now is a ceasefire and relief.”

UNRWA announced that an average of 63 women are killed daily in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 37 mothers who leave families behind.

In a statement issue to coincide with International Women’s Day on 8 March, the agency said that at least 9,000 women have been killed in Gaza, and that many are still buried under the rubble.

