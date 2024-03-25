US Republican commentator dismissed for rejecting US funding of Gaza war

The US Daily Wire website has announced that it has severed ties with commentator Candace Owens after her rejection of American funding for Israel’s war against the Palestinians in Gaza. The media company is owned by Ben Shapiro, a Jewish lawyer and businessman who supports the Israeli occupation army.

“Daily Wire and Candace Owens have ended their relationship,” announced the company on Friday through co-founder Jeremy Boreing. Although Owens is a Republican, she has strongly opposed the support provided by the US government to the Israeli occupation army in its war.

The announcement of Owens’ dismissal coincided with a fierce attack against her by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), accusing her — predictably — of anti-Semitism.

The ADL said that activist Nick Fuentes, a “white supremacist”, was praising Owens’ “vitriolic anti-Semitism” to which she responded: “I do not know Nick Fuentes… what I do know is that everyone can see what you guys are doing to me. Your pattern is well established, and the world is waking up to it. My crime is having stood up for myself against your network of smears.”

The commentator added: “My crime is that I do not believe that American taxpayers should have to pay for Israel’s wars or the wars of any other country. I will not change my mind. So, the question is what will you do to me next? The world is watching.”

