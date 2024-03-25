With only mobile phone lights, doctors treat a baby after Israel raid

Palestinian doctors at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City appeared in video clips treating a baby girl who was injured in an Israeli air strike on her family’s home on Saturday using only lights from mobile phones as a result of the blackouts in the enclave.

According to medical sources, some residents of Gaza City found the girl alive, covered in blood in a street after her family’s home was bombed.

This baby girl was found on the sidewalk after the bombing of her family home in Gaza City and was later transported to the Baptist Hospital for treatment. https://t.co/FPfWR1Dl4X — Jessie (@Sco_jessie) March 22, 2024

The Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, said the Israeli army has targeted 155 medical centres while the occupation forces executed a number of medical personnel inside Al-Shifa Medical Complex last week.

Israel tightened its siege on Gaza on 9 October 2023 and has now almost completely cut off the northern part of the enclave from the rest of the Strip, banning the entry of humanitarian aid and starving the local population. The UN has warned that the region is experiencing a man-made famine and starvation as a result of Israel’s siege.

Fuel supplies have also been banned and any limited electricity available is provided by solar panels on the rooftops of hospitals and other buildings, however Israeli occupation forces have been known to target these to further sabotage Palestinians’ ability to survive and ultimately force them out of the enclave to allow for Jewish settlement.

