139 irregular immigrants pushed to death rescued by Turkiye

139 irregular immigrants who were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek coast guard in Datca and Marmaris districts of Mugla were rescued by Turkish rescue team, Turkiye’s local media, denizhaber.com, reports.

According to the report, Turkish Coast Guard teams, who received information that there were many irregular immigrants in life rafts off the coast of Datca district, dispatched rescue boats to the region.

A total of 104 irregular immigrants in 5 separate life rafts, which were pushed back into Turkish territorial waters and who were left to die by the Greek coast guard, were rescued, the report said.

During the same life raft rescue, 1 person who tried to leave the country illegally was caught.

A total of 35 irregular immigrants were rescued in 2 life rafts off the coast of Marmaris district, which were pushed back to Turkish territorial waters by the Greek coast guard elements.

