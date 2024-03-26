Ben-Gvir says Biden not prioritising Israel and free world’s victory over ‘terrorism’

Israel’s extreme far-right National Security Minister has criticised the US for not using its veto at the UN Security Council to block a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

“President Biden is not prioritising Israel and the free world’s victory over terrorism, but rather his own political considerations,” claimed Itamar Ben-Gvir on X. “The United Nations is a wasteland.”

Resistance against military occupation is entirely legitimate in international law. UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/38/17 adopted on 22 November, 1983 stated that it “Reaffirms the legitimacy of the struggle of peoples for their independence, territorial integrity, national unity and liberation from colonial domination, apartheid and foreign occupation by all available means, including armed struggle.” (Emphasis added.) Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation is thus inaccurately described as “terrorism”.

Ben-Gvir’s trademark arrogance came to the fore when he added that no one can stop Israel, not even the US. He rather predictably called the UN “anti-Semitic”.

“Our country is on its way to becoming a pariah state,” noted the extremist minister, “and after the UN Security Council took a position against us, we must leave the UN immediately.” Israel’s membership of the UN was conditional upon it allowing the Palestinian refugees ethnically cleansed in 1948 to fulfil their legitimate right of return to their land, something that the apartheid state has never allowed. In theory, therefore, Israel shouldn’t even be a UN member.

On Monday evening, the UN Security Council adopted its first resolution for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The US did not use its veto against the resolution and abstained from voting after blocking previous attempts to issue a ceasefire resolution. This is the first ceasefire resolution adopted by the Council after four previous failures.

The resolution, which was supported by 14 members, with one abstention (the US) “demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a lasting sustainable ceasefire, and also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.” The resolution also calls for removing all obstacles to humanitarian aid, without which the 2.4 million residents of the Gaza Strip are at risk of famine.

