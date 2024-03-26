Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Middle East Monitor

Protesters chant ‘we are your men, Sinwar’ outside Israel embassy in Jordan

March 26, 2024 at 12:45 pm

Yahya Sinwar, Palestinian leader of Hamas in Gaza Strip in Gaza City, Gaza on December 14, 2022. [Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency]

Huge crowds of demonstrators surrounded the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital, Amman, yesterday evening.

Protesters chanted slogans in support of the Palestinian resistance, including:“Put the bullet in the chamber and we are your men, Sinwar,” in reference to the head of Hamas in Gaza.

Dozens of participants managed to break through the security barriers, getting closer to the embassy building.

Jordanian security forces continued to subdue the demonstrators with batons and tear gas for the second day in a row.

On Sunday evening, the Jordanian authorities arrested dozens of demonstrators in front of the Israeli embassy. Most were released hours later.

Referencing the protesters, Gaza journalist Islam Badr wrote: “From northern Gaza to Amman, we hear your voice. Your chants console us. And your stance comforts our sadness. Do not abandon your actions. Continue. Those with weak hearts never live. If you’re angry, shout, if you’re victorious then increase them. Our battle is one, even if the borders are far apart, our hearts meet, and our souls connect.”

